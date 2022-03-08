Data retention policy
We will retain personal data for as long as you use the Application and for a reasonable time thereafter. We will retain automatically collected information for up to 24 months and thereafter may store it in aggregate.
https://vizito.eu/privacypolicy/
Data archiving and removal policy
If you would like to have your personal information remove, please go to section ‘Your privacy rights’. You are able to configure a custom data retention policy in the application which allows you to anonimize data after a chosen period.
Data storage policy
Unless a longer storage period is required or justified (i) by the law or (ii) through compliance with another legal obligation, VIZITO shall only store your personal data for the period necessary to achieve and fulfil the purpose in question, as specified in the Privacy Declaration under ‘Use of personal data’.
Data center location(s)
Germany, Netherlands
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Leaseweb
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no