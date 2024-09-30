Data retention policy
For the duration of the account + 12 months following cancellation, or deletion upon request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is deleted from the live site on request (or via the app), and purged from remaining cache / logs / backups within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored encrypted via AES 256 encryption, and is governed by our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, GDPR Data Processing Agreement and internal application security Policies.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted, we are hosted on Amazon AWS. We offer two regional environments for customers to choose - US and EU.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no