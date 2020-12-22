SignalZen is a Customer Support solution for your team which enables you to talk to your website visitors by showing our Live Chat widget on your website and receive/answer emails directly from Slack. By setting up an account at SignalZen and inserting a small piece of HTML code into your website's code, you will start receiving chat sessions from your customers online. We also support WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, and Zapier integrations out of the box. This app for Slack enables you to talk to your website's visitors in real time. We have 2 integration types to choose from: 1) Still - talk to your website visitors by replying in threads on the desired channel.

2) Noisy - chat by joining separate channels for each chat session. Once you register an account on our homepage, you will be able to connect to Slack which is done by following a simple wizard flow. The setup will allow you to use many Slack based features:

- New chat session notifications

- Chatting via threads or dedicated channels

- Chatting via dedicated private channels

- Assigning teammates to chats

- Powerful Slack interactivity (buttons, modals) for speed

- Slack users auto-creation at SignalZen with avatar and email

- Auto Reminders about chats that need attention

- Audit chats by closing or opening them

- Pre-defined routes of your chats across different Slack Channels

- Ad-hoc chat sessions redirecting and copying

- Search within chats

- Full visitor information view

- Saved Replies

- Slack Commands You can see all available commands by typing "/signalzen help" or "@SignalZen help". Happy chatting!