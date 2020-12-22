Data retention policy
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Data archiving and removal policy
If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. If you wish to be informed what Personal Information we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Data storage policy
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
DigitalOcean Kubernetes for backend servers, temporary cache server in Frankfurt.
AWS RDS for the main database in Frankfurt.
Data hosting company
AWS, DigitalOcean
App/service has sub-processors
no