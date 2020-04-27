Data deletion request procedure

Typically, data subject requests to have their data deleted are referred to the account's admin, who is then able to utilize self-service features for deleting user profiles and other data submitted to their monday.com boards. If the data subject is a monday.com user, then depending on their particular request, we may also direct them to utilize certain self-service features which are also available to them. The deletion of a particular user's profile, or of an entire monday.com account, would trigger related actions within monday.com's internal systems as well as those of its relevant sub-processors.