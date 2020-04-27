Data retention policy
monday.com customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at all times - using the means available through the service's user interface.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon termination of contract, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All customer data will then be deleted within 90 days, which includes a 30-day period to allow for rollback, and additional 60 days to delete the data from our databases and our sub-processors' databases.
Data storage policy
All data at rest is encrypted using AES-256. Data is stored and backed up in across multiple AWS Availability Zones. Backups are retained for 25 days, and we have established a disaster recovery site in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosting
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no