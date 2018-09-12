Basebot fulfills all your baseball score needs. Keeps you up to date with the latest baseball information as well as scores and boxscores from any date back to 2007!Check scores on the latest games with the /scores command. Check linescores for specific games with the /game command.Icon made by Freepik.com from flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0
basebot will be able to do:
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