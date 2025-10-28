Data retention policy

Happeo shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer has a business use. ## Data Retention Matrix * **Happeo SaaS Products** * **Data:** Customer Data * **Retention:** Up to 180 days after contract termination * **Application Logs** * **Data:** Customer instance metadata and debugging data * **Retention:** 180 days * **Security/Audit Logs** * **Data:** Security and system events; Happeo employee actions in Google Cloud Platform * **Retention:** 400 days * **Happeo Customer Support Tickets** * **Data:** Support Tickets and Cases * **Retention:** 1 year after the ticket is closed * **Recruitment Data** * **Data:** Application materials, interview notes, and internal records * **Retention:** 2 years after the application has been sent * **Employee Data** * **Data:** Information defined in the Employee Privacy Notice * **Retention:** Refer to the Employee Privacy Notice