Cronhub helps you to easily schedule and monitor any recurring tasks. It's built for developers who don't like managing servers and working with cron jobs.Features: - Cron job scheduling - Cron job uptime monitoring - Cron job running time monitoring - Instant alerts with Email, Slack, SMS, or webhook. - Team collaboration - Rich analytics on metrics - Access to logs
Cronhub will be able to do:
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