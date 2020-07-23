Data retention policy
We retain article and files data created by the user for 30 days after their subscription expires or is cancelled. After 30 days the data will be deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is removed 30 days after a subscription to Papermind has been cancelled or has expired. Customer data is available on request by emailing us at mailto:hello@papermind.co or contacting us via the contact form on our website.
Data storage policy
Data is stored in AWS S3 buckets and is encrypted while at rest using Amazons Server Side AES256 Encryption. Data is only transferred over HTTPS.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on AWS located in the United States.
App/service has sub-processors
no