Data retention policy
MoBerries GmbH will retain Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and companies official data privacy policy. Customer Data will be retained for a period of one year after the last user activity.
Data archiving and removal policy
MoBerries GmbH will remove Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and companies official privacy policy. Customer Data will be removed after one year of user inactivity or within 24 hours after data erasure request.
Data storage policy
MoBerries GmbH will store Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and and companies official data privacy policy.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no