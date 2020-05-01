xMatters SaaS resides in Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The GCP IaaS is a robust network infrastructure that provides many privacy and security features in alignment with privacy regulations and certified against recognized standards and frameworks. xMatters cloud-based SaaS operates within different economic regions with data centers located at: European Union: London (europe-west2) and Germany (europe-west3). Asia-Pacific: Sydney, Australia (australia-southeast1) and Singapore (asia-southeast1). North America: Moncks Corner, South Carolina (us-east1) and Council Bluffs, Iowa (us-central1). Data Center Security The best GCP safety and security tools are applied to xMatters clients’ data. GCP data center operations comply with a set of standards and regulations including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 1/2/3, PCI DDS, and CSA Star, among others. See the following links for more details: