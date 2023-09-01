Data retention policy
Pendo’s retention policy is to retain customer data for up to 7 years, although customers may elect to configure a shorter retention period. We also delete all data for customers who terminate their Pendo subscriptions within approximately 90 days after the termination of their subscription. Note that for this Slack application, we will not be collecting any information from users of the application. We are simply making information stored in Pendo visible to Slack users. All users of this Slack application will need to have a contract in place with Pendo. Our standard terms of service and, where applicable, Data Processing Agreements cover our data retention commitments.
Data archiving and removal policy
See our response to the data retention policy question.
Data storage policy
Please refer to our SOC2 Type II report for an overview of our information security policies and procedures. Regarding data storage, all data is encrypted using AES-256 when at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
We use Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to store and process customer data. Our customers can choose to have their data hosted in GCP regions located in either the US or EU.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no