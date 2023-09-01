Data retention policy

Pendo’s retention policy is to retain customer data for up to 7 years, although customers may elect to configure a shorter retention period. We also delete all data for customers who terminate their Pendo subscriptions within approximately 90 days after the termination of their subscription. Note that for this Slack application, we will not be collecting any information from users of the application. We are simply making information stored in Pendo visible to Slack users. All users of this Slack application will need to have a contract in place with Pendo. Our standard terms of service and, where applicable, Data Processing Agreements cover our data retention commitments.