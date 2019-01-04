TeamGantt brings project scheduling online with gantt chart software that’s beautiful and easy for your whole team to use. Thousands of customers in over 120 countries love planning and managing their projects with TeamGantt.With TeamGantt for Slack, you can:* Take immediate action on Slack conversations so nothing slips through the cracks. Create a task using actions or slash commands.* View your daily task list and update task progress right from Slack. * Pull a list of active projects into Slack—and filter it by search term if you want.* Choose when and how often you want to be notified about TeamGantt tasks.* For a full list of TeamGantt for Slack slash commands, type /tg help into the message box. To take advantage of the TeamGantt for Slack integration, you’ll need to sign up for a TeamGantt account. Both free and paid plan options are available.
TeamGantt will be able to view:
TeamGantt will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We will retain your personal information for as long as is necessary for purposes for which it was collected. The precise period will depend on the reason why it was collected. Those periods are also based on the requirements of applicable data protection laws, applicable legal and regulatory requirements and periods relating to the commencement of legal actions. The TeamGantt for Slack application does not store sensitive user information separate from the TeamGantt service.
https://www.teamgantt.com/privacy-policy
Data archiving and removal policy
You have the right to ask that your personal information be deleted in certain circumstances. For example (i) where your personal information is no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which they were collected or otherwise used; (ii) if you withdraw your consent and there is no other legal ground for which we rely on for the continued use of your personal information; (iii) if you object to the use of your personal information (as set out below); (iv) if we have used your personal information unlawfully; or (v) if your personal information needs to be erased to comply with a legal obligation. To have your information erased, please contact support@teamgantt.com
https://www.teamgantt.com/privacy-policy
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)