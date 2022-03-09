Nuclino empowers your team with a collective brain, bringing all your knowledge, docs, and projects together in one place. It's a modern, simple, and blazingly fast way to collaborate, without the chaos of files and folders, context switching, or silos. Connect Nuclino and Slack to get the best of both. Go to your Nuclino team settings to install this integration and get the following features: :mag: Find: Search all your content in Nuclino directly from Slack using the /nuclino search [query] slash command. :memo: Create: Add a new Nuclino item without leaving Slack using the slash command /nuclino create [item title] or the shortcut Create an item . You can also easily convert a Slack message into an item through message shortcuts. :bell: Notify: Receive Slack notifications about new team members, new workspaces, and new workspace members in Nuclino. :email: Share: Get the details of an item or cluster when sharing a Nuclino link in Slack. Missing something? Let us know which features you'd like to see added!