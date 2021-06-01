Data retention policy
Customer data are kept as long as the Slack workspace exists, and as long as the contractual relationship with that customer exists or 24 months from the deletion of the user (subject to another retention period defined in a specific regulation).
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon customer deletion or customer archival request, Spendesk carries out the full, complete, definitive and irreversible deletion by anonymisation of the data, on all storage media and servers, within a maximum period of 15 days.
Data storage policy
Customer data are stored redundantly at multiple physical locations in our cloud provider's data center in order to guarantee their availability. Those data are continuously backed up in a secure way and can be restored at any time.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no