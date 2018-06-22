A beautifully simple conversational marketing tool for your website & social media - increase conversions, acquire new users & grow your business. Much more than just another customer messaging platform. Integrates with Stripe, Unsplash, Mailchimp, Google/ Outlook calendars, and over 1000+ more apps.
Indemandly will be able to view:
Indemandly will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.