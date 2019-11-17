No need to login to your CRM every time find your leads, opportunities, contacts, service requests etc. A list of Slack commands make your instantly productive be it asking your top opportunities, your hot leads or keeping track of your SRs.The setup is extremely simple. All you need is to use the same email address which is used was used to create FlashCX.ai account. If no account has been created, an account can be generated automatically. A paid FlashCX.ai account is required for enabling this app functionality.
FlashCX.ai will be able to view:
FlashCX.ai will be able to do:
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