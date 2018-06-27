The Web is the most hostile development environment imaginable. When the frontend inevitably breaks for your visitors, TrackJS helps find and fix your JavaScript errors fast, so you can get back to work. This app is an easy way to allow TrackJS to send your Slack channels error alerts. Just login to TrackJS, go to your notifications settings, and click "Add Slack" under the notification channel list. A paid TrackJS account, or current TrackJS trial account, is required for this application.