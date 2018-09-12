Interact Software provides powerful Intranet Software for getting your employees connected.
Interact Software’s Slack widget embeds a specific Slack channel into your team area, keeping things relevant and avoiding the noise and distraction in your workplace.
• Configure the Slack widget to show your desired Slack channel
• See the most recent messages within that Slack channel
• Post to that Slack channel with mentioning
• Send and view attachments within that Slack channel
This Slack App requires a paid account with Interact Software. For more information on this please go to our main website https://www.interact-intranet.com/
For further support with Slack this App please check out our community which gives details on how to contact us https://community.interact-intranet.com