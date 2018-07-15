The app to make a notification phone call to a Slack user. The call is automatically stopped when the user answers or declines the call. The app shall be used for urgent matters by other team members to request the user to get online and open Slack to read new messages. Just type /pushcall @username to make the notification call. The phone number must be prior added by the Slack user with the /pushcall enable <phone number> command
PushCall will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.