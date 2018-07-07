This is for those times when only the word "WAT?!?!" and a giant inflatable rubber ducky can truly express how you feel. Sometimes when the chips are down you can only really express your confusion with a large inflatable duck saying wat.
wat will be able to do:
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Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)