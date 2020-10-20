Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy As a user of the Service at any given moment you have right to obtain information about whether and how we process personal data that we have obtained from you. You can request access to, correct, amend, delete, or limit the use of personal data we hold about you. The Service by design provides mechanism to you to practice this rights. If for any reason you are prevented to access the Service, you can contact us as described in Contact Us section. We will reply to your requests as soon as we can, no longer then 5 business days. NewReleases will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR.

Data archiving and removal policy If your request is to delete data, this will be done in period no longer than 15 business days. We process the data provided by you over the contact form exclusively for processing your contact request. You have right to revoke a consent once given to us by acceptance of this Privacy Policy. The revocation of consent does not affect the legality of the processing carried out on the basis of the consent until the revocation. NewReleases will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR.

Data storage policy We will keep your personal data for as long as your account exists registered on the Service. We might keep the data longer than this, only if a longer retention period is required by law (for example for regulatory purposes). This may include keeping your personal data after you have deleted your account for the period of time needed for us to pursue legitimate business interests, conduct audits, comply with (and demonstrate compliance with) legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements. The Service processes and stores its data, including your personal information, on servers located in the United States of America. By using the Service, you agree to this storing or processing of your personal information at this location. You acknowledge and agree that your personal information may be accessible to law enforcement and governmental agencies in the United States of America under lawful access regimes or court order. Note the laws of the United States of America might not be as comprehensive or protective as laws in the country where you live. NewReleases will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted.

Data hosting company Vultr