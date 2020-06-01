Quantum Workplace

Data retention policy

1. Full backups of our user database will be taken every night 2. Full backups of our system databases will be taken weekly 3. Transaction log backups will be taken every hour, every day 4. Backups both full and transaction log will be compressed and moved to a private container as well as a separate data center. a. Backup retention schedule: i. We keep a full backup of the first of every month for 365 * 3 + 1 days ii. Everything else (full and partial backups) is 3 * 30 + 1 days