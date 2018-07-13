TelecomsXChange for Slack allows teams to access real-time telecom wholesale market rates right within the team conversation on Slack. TelecomsXChange Slack bot can be called right within your Slack channel by using @TelecomsXChange command to call the bot, once the bot is included it will greet you and ask you to enter Country Code and Area code e.g 4479 and Route Type (CLI, NCLI, TDM, NA). Once entered the bot will respond to you with available rates for the specific prefix along with sellers (Vendors) offering it on the exchange : P.S: You must have a valid TelecomsXChange Buyer account **49.95/mo** in order to use this app. You can get the TelecomsXChange Buyer Username and API Key from your TelecomsXChange Buyer Account >> Preferences section >> Allow API.