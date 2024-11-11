Data retention policy
Proofpoint CASB retains activities and alerts for a period of 180 days with an option to extend it to a maximum period of 366 days. File metadata for sensitive files is retained for 36 months after collection.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is automatically deleted after its retention period is met.
We provide users with a mechanism to request to delete, access, and transfer an individual’s data.
If you wish to delete your data at any point in time, send an email with your information to: privacy@proofpoint.com and a Proofpoint representative will contact you for guidance.
Data storage policy
Proofpoint CASB processes limited personal data (e.g., names, emails, file metadata, and activity logs). Data is securely stored for 180 days (extendable to 1 year) and access is governed by customer-defined policies. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and handled under strict security standards.
For more details, View Proofpoint's CASB data privacy information page: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/legal/trust/casb
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany, Canada, Australia
Data hosting details
Proofpoint CASB is a cloud native SaaS application that runs on pubic Cloud Infrastructure. Activities, alerts and file metadata are stored, as encrypted data in the customer's region of choice.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no