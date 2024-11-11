Proofpoint CASB retains activities and alerts for a period of 180 days with an option to extend it to a maximum period of 366 days. File metadata for sensitive files is retained for 36 months after collection.

Data archiving and removal policy

Data is automatically deleted after its retention period is met. We provide users with a mechanism to request to delete, access, and transfer an individual’s data. If you wish to delete your data at any point in time, send an email with your information to: privacy@proofpoint.com and a Proofpoint representative will contact you for guidance.