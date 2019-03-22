Data retention policy
We retain data as-needed to provide services but allow anyone to request data removal at any time.
Data archiving and removal policy
We retain data as-needed to provide services but allow anyone to request data removal at any time.
Data storage policy
We store data encrypted and follow all best-practices for data security.
Data center location(s)
Canada
Data hosting details
Internal
Data hosting company
Internal
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no