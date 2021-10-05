Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Inspired Concepts, Inc., which owns and operates the Please Share app, collects the minimum amount of data necessary for the service to function. If a company chooses to stop using the service, their information will be retained for a period of at least one year before being purged.

Data archiving and removal policy Companies can request that their data be deleted by emailing support@pleaseshare.co. Requests typically take 30 days to process.

Data storage policy All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2), and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in the U.S.

Data hosting details Please Share is entirely cloud-hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS) virtual machines, databases, and file storage. All data centers are located in the United States.

Data hosting company AWS