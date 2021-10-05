Please Share is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements!
Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employees to share and/or engage with approved blogs, news, job postings, and other content on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Affordable and effective, Please Share provides a way for companies to supercharge their employee advocacy marketing, social media and social selling initiatives while simplifying the process of encouraging team members to share company content across social and professional networks.
Key Benefits
– Boost internal awareness of company news by leveraging Slack instead of sending to cluttered inboxes
– Provide employees with an intuitive and streamlined way to amplify company messages
– Leverage feeds to boost engagement (likes, shares, comments) with company posts on LinkedIn and Twitter
– Drive traffic by tapping employees to promote content through their social media channels
– Track performance metrics and ROI generated by non-paid (organic) traffic
“Engagement Requests” Features
– Add your company’s Twitter handle and/or LinkedIn account to Please Share
– New posts are automatically fetched and sent to a designated Slack channel
– Employees can like, share and/or comment on posts directly from Slack
– Set schedule to automatically remove posts after 1-15 days
– Include @channel or @here to notify team members of new posts
– Track engagement statistics across activity and channel
“Share Requests” Features
– Easily share company news on Twitter, LinkedIn and/or Facebook
– Works seamlessly on Slack desktop, mobile and web apps
– Templates make preparing content, for team members to share, a breeze
– An internal note field allows administrators to describe each “share request”
– Updates are sent to a predetermined (but editable) Slack channel
– Each update includes unique “share buttons” to respective social media channels
– Requests are “teed-up” for team members to share at their convenience, directly from Slack
– Shares and clicks are automatically tracked for reporting purposes
– Calculate earned media traffic and ROI by assigning a value to every click
Add Please Share to Slack today to get started on a 14-day free trial.
Contact the support team at support@pleaseshare.co
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