DATA [Data Analyst Team Assistant], is no ordinary chatbot. It is a unique assistant with an expertise in data analytics and reporting that listens, understands and responds with business insight to empower its users.
As its name suggests, DATA is a team assistant, developed to work as part of a team, alongside its human counterparts supporting you in data retrieval and insight analysis.
Communicate with your personal AI assistant in natural language, via Slack, email, web interface or mobile app, provide access to your analytic profiles on mydata.ai
from both Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics or other analytics data sources.
DATA is a paid for service and requires an Analytics Intelligence account to be set up first, to get more info about us please visit https://www.analyticsintelligence.com
. Or for a trial plan email sales@analyticsintelligence.com