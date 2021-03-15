/drovio: Start a screen sharing session and let people join you right from within Slack.
/drovio invite @slackuser or
/drovio invite email@example.com: Invite a user to join your screen.
/drovio invite: Copy an invite link to your clipboard.
/drovio add @slackuser or
/drovio add email@example.com: Add a user to your contact list.Make Drovio your default calling app on Slack and launch sessions with a single click.
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