Automatic Code Review Reminders for BitBucket and GitLab. Code Dog will bark at you if you don't complete your code reviews!:clock130: Team Reports Receive daily team reports about pending reviews - no more manual poking!:man: User Reports Receive a direct message with a report about reviews relevant to you - never lose a pull request again!:bell: Direct Messages Receive a direct message as soon as someone approves your changes - don't let your pull requests linger!:dog2: Easy Setup Just a few simple steps and you're ready to go. Install the Slack App now and get merging! :dog: Woof!Please see the website for information about our free trial and pricing.
Code Dog will be able to view:
Code Dog will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)