GitHub pull request updates, code review reminders, team dynamics and stats. Toast combines happy user experience with clean UI, so you know at a glance what's on your plate.For the Hacker - Contextual DMs for Pull Requests activity and @mentions - No noise, only pings that require your attention - No noise, seriously, Toast aggregates notifications - Support for threaded replies you're following - Daily digest of what the team needs from you - Slash commands to get an overview of your workFor the Team - Stats on team pipeline, blockers, unhealthy dynamics - Identify stale PRs - Bird’s eye view of team blockers with /toast teamFor Focus & Peace of Mind - Reminds teammates to follow up, so you don’t have to - No noisy public channels with activity irrelevant to you - What your team needs from you, right in the Toast app home - Find merged PRs, track work in progress, even peek your teammates' platesNo overhead. No anxiety. No noise. Get your Toast today. :bread:
Toast for GitHub will be able to view:
Toast for GitHub will be able to do:
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When someone requests via email to delete their data we remove it from our database within 72h.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)