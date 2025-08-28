Data retention policy
The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.
Data archiving and removal policy
The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.
Data storage policy
We have adopted appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure, that your personal information is not subject to accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to personal data transmitted, stored or otherwise unlawfully processed.
Data center location(s)
Germany, France
Data hosting details
Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no