Cerivo makes it easy for you and your team to take control of all your systems, vendors and privacy (like GDPR). With Quick Create features you an overview all yours systems, personal data, vendors, attach DPA’s, document data processing, exercise data subjects rights and report to data protection authorities and use automatic controls to ensure you maintain your compliance. Cerivo for Slack brings the benefits of Cerivo right into your team’s conversation:

- One place to keep track of all your systems and vendors.

- Stay on top of changes in your systems, vendors and your privacy compliance.

- Get notified when assigned to a task or it's time to run a privacy procedure.

- Communicate and delegate To-Do’s in your compliance project. Visit our website to learn more. Note: you can use this integration with a Cerivo Trial account and in the paid account.