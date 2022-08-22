Wired Relations

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Data archiving and removal policy The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Data storage policy We have adopted appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure, that your personal information is not subject to accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to personal data transmitted, stored or otherwise unlawfully processed.

Data center location(s) Germany, France

Data hosting details Cloud

App/service has sub-processors yes