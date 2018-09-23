TheMojifier is a slack bot which replaces peoples faces in images with emoji’s matching their emotion.1. Find the public URL of an image containing one or more faces 2. In Slack type /mojify < url> 3. TheMojifier then: - Finds any faces in the image - Detects the emotion in the faces - Replaces the faces with emojis matching their emotion - Posts the image back into Slack
Mojifier will be able to do:
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