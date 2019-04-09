Slicing Pie

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. We may retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

Data archiving and removal policy To modify or delete the personal information you've provided to us, please log in and update your account through the Account page. You may request that your account data be completely deleted by emailing support at support@slicingpie.com. We may retain certain information as required by law or as necessary for our legitimate business purposes.

Data storage policy All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using AES-256-GCM encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

App/service has sub-processors yes