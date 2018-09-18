Introducing Sniped, a fun Slack app that encourages employees to lock their workstations.How does it work?
When you find an unattended, unlocked laptop, type /snipe and your username on their Slack. Then, lock their laptop. You get a star for staying vigilant. They receive a warning and a notification to a public channel, so that they’ll never forget to lock their laptop again.
You can get monthly or all-time summaries of who’s been keeping the company safe… and who hasn't.
Don't let bad actors steal top-secret IP or leak sensitive data that could cost your company millions. Sign up for a free 14-day trial, no credit card required.
To learn more about sniped, visit our website at https://sniped.app
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