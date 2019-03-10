Advanced Poll

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.

Data archiving and removal policy You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.

Data storage policy All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.

Data center location(s) Ireland

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Amazon Web Services

App/service has sub-processors yes