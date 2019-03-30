/schedule command is the right choice. Following features will be available for you with
/schedule command and this is only included with PRO plan.• :repeat: Send recurring messages (Every weekday, Every month...)
/schedule Can I get the weekly status update? 2. /send
/send command is available for everyone and it's FREE. You can either use
at or
in suffixes to schedule your message up to 24 hours in future as shown below.Ex:
/send Happy Birthday! at 12am3. /timy
/timy command, you can list all your scheduled messages, open timy web app or get some quick help.Ex:
/timy list -> List all scheduled messages
/timy app -> Shortcut for the web app
/timy help -> Get helpApart from these commands you can also use the timy web app to send and manage messages easily.Get Timy PRO version to unlock all the great features and it will cost only,
$6.67 per workspace, per month, when billed yearlyStart a 14 day trial period today and enjoy all the features.
$8.34 per workspace, per month, when billed monthly
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