Data retention policy
Skylack retains account data necessary for the service to function: Slack user id, name, payment e-mail.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is removed automatically 1 month after your subscription becomes inactive, or immediately upon request.
Data storage policy
Skylack shall ensure that is has in place appropriate administrative, physical and technical measures designed to protect the security and confidentiality of Customer Data against any accidental or illicit destruction, alteration or unauthorized access or disclosure to third parties.
Data center location(s)
Germany
App/service has sub-processors
no