Data retention policy
Partnered will retain data for the duration that Partnered is used.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon termination, or request of termination, Partnered will schedule removal of customer data.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored encrypted and only accessible if required to solve an issue by senior staff via logged and authenticated procedures.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Data is securely hosted on Google Cloud and is encrypted at rest.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
no