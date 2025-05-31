Product managers: Your colleagues on the frontlines have valuable customer insights that can help you decide what to build next... but only if you capture them so they’re on hand for every prioritization decision.
• Sales: requests and requirements from major opportunities
• Support: points of confusion and usability issues
• Customer success: feedback from major accounts
• Marketing: inputs from industry analysts, partners, and prospects
With this integration, you can centralize product inputs floating around Slack in Productboard, alongside those streaming in from email, Zendesk, Intercom, and other popular customer touchpoints.
Next, identify key insights around what users really need, so you can prioritize the right features and design them in the right way.
Integration benefits
• Push messages or replies into a central repository for product & user insights
• Optional: Indicate the importance to end user, link to a related feature idea in productboard, or add additional context
• In Slack, see which messages/replies have already been pushed into productboard
• In Productboard, see threads containing subsequent replies to any messages you've pushed
• Easily navigate between a productboard note and its associated message in Slack
NEW: Productboard Pulse customers can now chat with Productboard's AI agent directly within Slack – the same AI experience you get when using the Analyze button in Productboard Pulse!
• Co-author voice of customer documents with AI — Write AI prompts inline and instantly insert AI summaries of relevant customer needs, or get responses to any question you ask
• Get powerful analysis right at your fingertips without leaving Slack
• Easily share your AI-enhanced write-ups with stakeholders
A paid Slack plan is required to access the AI agent in the app container. The AI agent may potentially generate inaccurate responses. The AI agent can analyze customer feedback from within the last 30 days.
Get started
Authorize this integration in Productboard’s Integration settings. (Productboard admins only)
About Productboard
Productboard is a customer-centric product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market, faster. Over 6,000 companies, including Salesforce, Microsoft, Zoom, and Autodesk, use Productboard to understand what users need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap.
Make products that matter :rocket: http://productboard.com
Get in touch :love_letter: hello@productboard.com
Feedback & requests :star2: http://productboard.com/portal