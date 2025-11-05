Data retention policy
Account-Related Information other Personal Information will be kept and stored for such period of time as we deem necessary taking into account the business purpose for which it was collected in the first instance (i.e. the administration of Your Account for as long as Your Account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate Your Account), and our obligations under applicable data protection law. This may include retaining Account-Related Information or other Personal Information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services.
Where we retain Personal Information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Service, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data storage policy
BrowserStack stores all user data in compliance with GDPR and CCPA policies. All user’s data is stored in AWS and GCP data center systems. Also, we have appropriate agreements, including DPAs and SCCs executed with our Cloud Service Providers to meet adequacy and security requirements.
Data center location(s)
United States, Ireland, Netherlands, India
Data hosting details
On AWS and GCP
Data hosting company
AWS and GCP
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no