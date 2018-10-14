Integrates Math.js into Slack with a simple /math slash command.Features a flexible expression parser with support for symbolic computation, comes with a large set of built-in functions and constants, and offers an integrated solution to work with different data types like numbers, big numbers, complex numbers, fractions, units, and matrices.
Math will be able to do:
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