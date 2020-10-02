Data retention policy
We retain relevant data as long as it is required for our service to function. The primary function of Jaunt is to facilitate rideshare to events- one week after events pass, we remove data specific to the event from our system. To request that data be purged from our system prior to automatic removal, email jaunt@entalon.com.
Data archiving and removal policy
We do not archive data for longer than 35 days. If Jaunt is uninstalled from a workspace, we delete all data relating to that workspace from our system. If a user asks for data removal, we will do so within 35 days. To request that data be removed, email jaunt@entalon.com. Backups are deleted weekly.
Data storage policy
Data is stored via cloud services (AWS), which makes use of multiple datacenters for speed and redundancy reasons.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted through AWS.
App/service has sub-processors
no