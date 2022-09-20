Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customer data is retained for the period of service provided to the customer, plus 60 days after the termination of the service, to ensure the customer can get any residual data desired within a reasonable time after termination. By default, mail and calendar bodies are deleted 15 days after ingestion. Activity metadata and derived data (names, email addresses, titles, phone numbers, dates, subject lines) and CRM data are kept within People.ai throughout the period of the services. However, the specific agreement will be defined in the signed end-user service agreement (EUSA), Sections 5 and 7.

Data archiving and removal policy Encyrpted AWS-native backup systems are utilized, with no off-site backup service, and maintained in a 7-day rolling backup retention period. Backups are automatically deleted per the Data Retention Policy and the signed end-user service agreement (EUSA) with the customer.

Data storage policy Data is stored in compliance with ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. It is stored in AWS S3 bucket, logically separated by customer, and encrypted with a unique key per tenant, managed through AWS KMS. All data is anonymized in every storage according to GDPR policies.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://people.ai/product/enterprise-scale-security/subprocessors/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini via Azure OpenAI Service (Microsoft Azure).

LLM retention settings Data is retained only as necessary for service operation and security monitoring and is not used to train AI models.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer data is processed within Microsoft Azure infrastructure using standard cloud security and access controls.