Stackby is a new work collaboration platform that brings best of spreadsheets, databases and business APIs in a single platform. It empowers end users to build their own tools, the way they want. No coding needed.
You can use Stackby to manage your marketing campaigns, applicant tracking, editorial workflows, projects and 100s of other use-cases - all from a single place. You can get started with various pre-defined templates or easily start to build from scratch.
You can seamlessly integrate Slack to Stackby to -
- Post a message when someone updates or make changes to your databases
- Get notified on your favorite records
- Get reminders to stay on top of your work
- Get notifications on new form submissions
You can start a free trial for Stackby - www.stackby.com/signup
to use the integration to Slack and get started within few clicks. To start sending notifications to channels, in Stackby click on Integrations --> Slack --> Choose a stack to add the Slack integrations on --> Choose a rule and hit Apply. Voila, you’re ready!