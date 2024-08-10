Data retention policy
We use Slack profile data for our users in order to show names and profile images in app's interfaces. After you stop using the app, the data is kept on our cloud servers until sufficient time has passed for the data to be safely deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
We will archive, export or remove any data upon your request within 2 weeks of request.
Data storage policy
After you submit information via our app, your information is encrypted through secure connections. We implement security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Vultr.com
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no