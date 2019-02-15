Connect Jira Server projects to your Slack channels so the whole team has one conversationReceive the notifications you care about Configure your projects to send information about issue creation, transition and type that you want to see directly to your Slack channels.React to change from anywhere Give your team members constant, accurate and up-to-date information from Jira, at their fingertips, when they want it.Stay aware of changes Always have the most accurate and up-to-date information about what your team is working on.Please note that a paid Jira Server or Data Center instance is required to use this app.
Jira Server will be able to view:
Jira Server will be able to do:
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