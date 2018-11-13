Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain data for as long as necessary for the purposes detailed in our Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required by law. We try to capture and retain the least amount of data possible for the app to work properly.

Data archiving and removal policy In some cases, you may be able to request that we remove your personal data from our systems. As with correcting your data, you can delete your data yourselves via your DeployHQ account. In other cases, though, please feel free to contact us via support@deployhq.com.

Data storage policy No method of electronic storage can be 100% secure, however, we have sophisticated and detailed security and development policies that govern our systems to help ensure your data is as secure as it can be.

App/service has sub-processors yes