Troopr Assistant

Data retention policy
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services in accordance with our privacy policy and GDPR compliance. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to security@troopr.io.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon termination of Troopr account, we shall in no later that 30 calendar days delete all content permanently from active systems.
Data storage policy
Troopr's infrastructure is hosted exclusively by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and all data in transit and data at rest is encrypted using the most up-to-date protocols (specifically TLS V1.2 and AES-256).
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Amazon AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors