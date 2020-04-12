The easiest way to send audio messages directly on Slack! :rocket: Fully functional FREE version :+1:One solution for any platform: Mac / Win / iOS / Android / Linux No external integration needed!Just run /vm command in Slack Use /vm command in a channel or direct message where you want to send the voice message.Privacy policy: https://talk-talk.me/privacy#voice #voicemail #audio #record #recording
Voice Message will be able to view:
Voice Message will be able to do:
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